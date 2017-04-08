Conor Ferguson became the first Irish swimmer to go sub two minutes for the men's 200m backstroke when he broke his own Irish Senior record in the heats on day three of the Irish Open meet at the NAC in Dublin.

The 17-year-old swam a blistering 1.59.29 seconds to break his own Irish record set earlier this year by a massive 1.55 seconds.

Ferguson, who has already won the 100m backstroke title this week at the NAC, is the fastest qualifier and will have another opportunity to break that record again this evening.

Jordan Sloan of Bangor has already won the 100m and 200m Freestyle gold as well as qualifying for the world championships in Budapest in Hungary this August.

This morning in the heats he emerged as the fastest qualifier into this evening’s final of the men's 400m Freestyle as he bid for a Freestyle treble.

Sloan’s club team Bangor also broke the Irish Club Senior record in winning the 4x100m medley relay gold this morning, clocking 3.47.7 seconds, which broke UCD’s two-year-old record by over five seconds.

Both Sloan and Ferguson were in the Bangor quartet which also included 24-year-olds Jamie Graham and David Thompson.

Rachael Bethal of Lisburn is the fastest qualifier into the women’s 400m Freestyle final with the session under way at 5.30pm