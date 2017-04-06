The heats on day one of the National Open Swimming Championships at the NAC in Dublin have already produced its first Irish senior record.

Bangor’s Jordan Sloan recorded a fastest heat time of 1:47:41 seconds in the men’s 200 metre freestyle beating the eight year old Irish record by over half a second

That qualifies Sloan for this summer’s World championships in Budapest.

There are no semi-finals this year with the top 10 swimmers going straight into the final, with the first finals session off the blocks at 5.30pm this evening.