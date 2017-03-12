Ireland's Ellen Keane has won gold at the World ParaSwimming League Series in Copenhagen.

The Clontarf athlete came home first in the final of SM9 200m individual medley in a time of 2:42.87.

Earlier, 15-year-old Barry McClements from Down took silver in the 100m butterfly, adding to his gold from yesterday’s 400m freestyle.

Fourteen-year-old Nicole Turner also recorded a fourth-place finish in the final of the 200m Individual Medley this afternoon.

Notably her time of 3:15.29 was faster than she swam in the Paralympic final of the same event in Rio.

Longford’s Patrick Flanagan contested the final of the 50m Backstroke and placed seventh overall in 41.49, just marginally outside of the new personal best time he set in qualifying this morning.

Earlier today double Paralympian James Scully concluded his meet with an 11th overall in the heats of the 50m Backstroke.