Eamon Dunphy believes Juventus gave an Italian masterclass in their2-0 victory over Monaco and even had words of praise for two-goal striker Gonzalo Higuain.

The Old Lady moved closer to a place in the Champions League final after claiming an away win in the first leg at the Stade Louis II in Monaco.

The €90m summer signing from Napoli has been prolific as Juve pursue a sixth straight Italian title and now look on course for a second Champions League final in three years.

The RTÉ pundit was impressed by Massimiliano Allegri's side clinical and efficient performance.

"It was a masterclass of the way Italians see the game," he said.

"There’s no metal errors, no mistakes. You get nothing, you are actually going to get nothing.

"Right at the death, Monaco had a chance and Buffon tipped it over the bar.

"They are going to give you nothing and that’s an intimidating factor in your mind when you have been blowing teams away."

"Higuain, all jokes aside, took his goals brilliantly"

Dunphy was critical of the Argentinean forward after the quarter-finals, and indeed at half-time described his performance as "poor" despite his goal separating the sides at the interval.

His second goal on the hour mark completed the 2-0 win and Dunphy conceded that Higuain, who has scored 31 goals in 48 appearances this season, including five in the Champions League, took his goals well on the night.

"Juventus are magnificent. Higuain, all jokes aside, took his goals brilliantly," he said.

"The second goal looked simple, but it wasn’t simple.

"Let’s take back the snide remarks about Higuain and let him enjoy his bowl of pasta.