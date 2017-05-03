Monaco midfielder Bernardo Silva admits that his team were second best in their 2-0 Champions League semi-final first leg defeat to Juventus but still holds out hope they can produce an unlikely comeback.

Juventus put on a European football master-class as they frustrated the free-scoring French side at the Stade Louis II and two goals from Gonzalo Higuain gave them a huge lead going into second leg in Turin.

Monaco have been a breath of fresh air in Europe this season with their youthful side playing attractive attacking football but Silva was disappointed with their performance against the Italian giants.

"It was a big disappointment for us tonight, we didn’t start the game as we wanted to," he said. "It’s true that Juventus played better than us and it’s a deserved win.

"Now it’s time to think about the league and to try our best in the second game because we know that it won’t be easy but it’s not impossible.

"Everybody knows that they’re one of the best teams in the world. They have a lot of experienced players in defence and one of the best goalkeepers in the world so it’s not easy to play against them."

Juventus have never lost to a French team at home in Champions League and haven’t conceded a European goal since November, but Silva still believes that Monaco can achieve ‘the impossible’ in Turin.

"I think also we didn’t play very well tonight, it wasn’t one of our best nights and now it’s time to try the impossible in the second leg.

"We know that we have a good team and we have to show a little bit better than we did tonight. It’s possible if we score early.

"We showed already this season we can score goals so we’ll try our best."

Monaco boss Leonardo Jardim made sure to praise Juventus' 39-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, who rolled back the years to frustrate teenage talent Kylian Mbappe.

At his post-match press conference, the Portuguese manager said: "I'm really happy with my players. They gave a great impression of French football tonight.

"Unluckily for us, Buffon made two or three unbelievable saves."

Monaco can take some comfort from the fact they are in pole position to win the French title. They are three points ahead of Paris St Germain and boast a game in hand, with Nancy their next opponents.

"Nancy will be a key game," added Jardim. "If we can win there, that will give us motivation to launch a comeback in Turin."