Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini paid tribute to his side’s team spirit in the aftermath of their 2-0 Champions League semi-final first leg win against Monaco in the principality.

Dani Alves provided both assists for Gonzalo Higuain’s goal and a final showdown against Real Madrid in Cardiff now looks likely after the Spanish giants saw off city rivals Atletico 3-0 on Tuesday night.

"When we don’t have the ball we suffer together and when we have the ball Higuain, Dybala, Alves is an amazing player, and today he made a difference," the 32-year-old told RTÉ Sport’s Tony O’Donoghue.

"Two-nil is a very important result.

"We had a strong performance, we can do better in defence and at times when we have the ball, but before the match 2-0 is a dream.

"We know that our run to Cardiff is going on and it’s nearer day by day."

Veteran keeper Gianluigi Buffon again played his part with a string of crucial saves, notably from a shot from Colombia striker Radamel Falcao and when he tipped a Valere Germain header over his bar in the closing stages.

"We approached the game the way we had to and did what he had to do," Buffon told reporters.

"We do have an advantage but we also know Monaco have excellent players capable of scoring away. It's not over".

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri is also wary of a Monaco team who will have "nothing to lose" when they visit Turin.

After praising his Bianconeri players, who are targeting a treble with the Scudetto all but secured and a Coppa Italia final showdown with Lazio on the horizon, he urged caution ahead of the Turin tie.

Quoted by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Allegri said: "These lads are having a season which could become something quite extraordinary.

"I must give my compliments to the team following this opening match in Monaco - it was not easy.

"We started well and Gianluigi Buffon made a fine save when it was still 0-0. Then, after our goals, we stayed focused.

"There's a lot for us to be happy about but in the return leg they will have nothing to lose, and we must be wary."