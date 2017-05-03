The English FA will trial 'sin bins' in the lower leagues of the game next season, with dissent being punished by a 10-minute banishment to the dugout.

The BBC reports that the 'temporary dismissals' will be introduced in the seventh tier - the Northern Premier League Premier Division, the Southern Football League Premier Division and the Isthmian League Premier Division - and the leagues below.

The punishment will be doled out for yellow cards produced for dissent only.

Sin-bins have been trialled in UEFA development competitions and some amateur leagues in the past.

Rugby union has long used sin-bins for yellow-card offences, while Gaelic games introduced the black card in 2014, which results in a player being sent off and replaced by a substitute.

The new measure will also be tried at Sunday league level, and in boys and girls' youth games.

Meanwhile a new penalty shootout system similar to the tennis tiebreak will be tested at the European under-17 championship, which began in Croatia today.

Known as ABBA, the system is designed to prevent the team that goes second from being put at the psychological disadvantage of always having to play catch-up.

Currently penalty shootouts see team A and team B take five penalties each in an alternating pattern with sudden death used after that if the scores are level.

Soccer's rule making body IFAB, which approved trials of the new system in March, says research proves the team taking the first penalty have a 60 percent chance of winning, giving them an unfair advantage.

Instead, IFAB want to try a new sequence that replicates the switch of serve between tennis players in a tie break.

It involves team A taking the first penalty, team B the second and third, team A the fourth and fifth and so on until each team had taken five. The sequence would continue if the shootout then goes to sudden death.