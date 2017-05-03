Roy Keane has said he "cringes" at the thought of Liverpool and Manchester United celebrating a top-four finish.

The Republic of Ireland assistant boss won seven Premier League titles, the Champions League and four FA Cups in a sparking career at Old Trafford, and has been left cold by the much-hyped race to make the top four and qualify for next season's Champions League.

Liverpool currently sit in third place, four points ahead of fifth-placed United who have a game in hand.

"When I see clubs like Liverpool and Man United celebrating getting into the top four, I cringe at it, I really do," Keane told RTÉ Sport’s Tony O’Donoghue at a Show Racism the Red Card event at Tallaght Stadium.

"Any of these big clubs - do you think that Real Madrid and Barcelona would be celebrating getting fourth? Come on, get a grip.

"It is about getting your hands on a trophy. People talk about getting into the top four because of the financial rewards and it was great for teams like Leicester to qualify but for the big teams, Man United, Chelsea, Arsenal, celebrating fourth? I say shame on you."

Keane also expressed his anger at the "disgusting" plight of racism that still lingers in the game.

Last Sunday, 32-year-old Ghanaian midfielder Sulley Muntari walked off the pitch in protest after being shown a yellow card for apparent dissent in the 90th minute of Pescara's 1-0 Serie A defeat at Cagliari.

He had been trying to explain to referee Daniele Minelli that a group of Cagliari fans had been allegedly racially abusing him.

"There are still a lot of ignorant people out there and it looks like the people involved are going to be charged," Keane said of the incident.

"In my opinion, rightfully so. It’s unacceptable that these things happen, not just in football but anywhere.

"It goes to show that, as much as there is great work being done, you can’t relax; you have to keep working, trying to educate people because it’s unacceptable, really it’s disgusting."