Shamrock Rovers 1-0 Longford Town

Shamrock Rovers advanced to the semi-finals of this year’s EA Sports Cup with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Longford Town at Tallaght Stadium.

Dean Dillon grabbed the only goal of the game in the 83rd minute as Stephen Bradley’s side eventually broke down a stubborn Longford defence.

The Hoops had an early chance to take the lead in the third minute, but Sean Boyd’s low drive was well saved by the Longford keeper Jack Brady.

And while the home side dominated possession throughout, Rovers failed to really threaten the visitors’ goal until midway through the second half when they had a chance to break the deadlock, but David Webster’s effort from a Brandon Miele corner was cleared off the line by Longford defender Aidan Friel.

And it took a late mix-up in the Longford defence for Rovers to secure the win, as the the ball fell to the unmarked Dillon, who made no mistake to send Rovers through to the last four.