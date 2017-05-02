Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill has held informal talks with Norwich City regarding their managerial vacancy, according to local reports.

The Canaries, currently eighth in the Championship table with one league game remaining have been without a manger since Alex Neil was sacked in March.

Alan Irvine has taken charge on an interim basis, but according to BBC Radio Norfolk, O’Neill is believed to be one of a number of candidates the club have spoken to.

O’Neill took over as Northern Ireland manager in 2011 and led the country to an unlikely round-of-16 appearance in Euro 2016, where they lost 1-0 to Wales.

The 47-year-old former Shamrock Rovers manager penned a new four-year deal last year worth in the region of £2m after guiding Northern Ireland to the European Championships.

The new contract includes compensation clauses in the event of O’Neill returning to club management, with a release clause fee of £750,000 for Premier League clubs.

It is understood to be lower figure for Championship sides.

Northern Ireland are second in their qualifying group for the 2018 World Cup, behind Germany, and face New Zealand in a friendly on 2 June before their next qualifier away to Azerbaijan eight days later.