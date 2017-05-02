Zlatan Ibrahimovic's knee operation has been a success and he will make a full recovery, according to his agent Mino Raiola.

The 35-year-old has gone under the knife in America to repair ligament damage suffered in Manchester United's Europa League win over Anderlecht last month and Raiola has confirmed that the injury has not ended the striker's career.

"Zlatan Ibrahimovic has undergone successful knee surgery. He will make a full recovery AND HAS NOT SUFFERED A CAREER-ENDING INJURY," Raiola said in a statement.

"The procedure was performed by Freddie Fu, MD, and Volker Musahl, MD, of the UPMC Sports Medicine program in Pittsburgh.

"Zlatan has started rehabilitation at UPMC and will remain under the care of Dr.Fu and Dr.Musahl throughout his recovery.

"Zlatan and the medical team are not available for interviews at this time. Additional updates will follow at a later date."

Ibrahimovic is expected to be out for the rest of the year and his future at Old Trafford hangs in the balance, with his contract expiring in the summer.

The veteran has been a success in his first taste of English football, scoring 28 goals in 46 appearances before injury struck.

In other injury news concerning the Old Trafford cluib, left-back Luke Shaw will see a specialist to assess the severity of ligament damage sustained in his foot,

This was supposed to be a season to cherish for the 21-year-old after recovering from a double leg break, yet it has been frequently punctuated by frustration.

Shaw had worked his way back into Jose Mourinho's thoughts in recent weeks, only to be forced off early in United's 1-1 home draw against Swansea on Sunday.

The United boss said it must have been a "big injury" to go off so early and Press Association Sport understands the left-back will see a specialist after scans on Monday showed ligament damage in his left foot.