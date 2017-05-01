Galway United are through to the semi-finals of the EA Sports Cup after a dramatic 4-1 penalty shootout victory over Sligo Rovers at the Showgrounds.

Galway's task was made all too easy as the hosts failed to find the back of the net with three of their four spot-kicks in the shootout.

After failing to find a breakthrough in 90 minutes, the match went on to finish 2-2 after extra-time, with Sligo substitute Matthew Stevens heading Sligo into the lead just three minutes into the first period of extra- time.

That advantage was short-lived, however, as Ronan Murray levelled with a right-footed shot three minutes later before sub Gavan Holohan put the visitors in front just before the half-time whistle.

That strike looked to be the winner, but Kieran Sadlier, who caused problems for the visitors throughout the game, converted a penalty after a foul on Tobi Adebayo-Rowling with just five minutes to play.

However, Sligo failed miserably from 12 yards in the shootout and Holohan’s penalty sealed a 4-1 win.

Elsewhere, Cork City defeated holders St Patrick's Athletic 2-0 at Turner's Cross.

The runaway league leaders scored second-half goals through Connor Ellis and Stephen Dooley to progress.

Ellis opened the scoring in the 67th minute, but the striker needed to bites at the cherry to beat Barry Murphy in the Saints goal, slotting home from close range after his first attempt was saved.

St Patrick's Athletic were almost level 10 minutes later, but Ian Bermingham's shot clipped the outside of the post as Cork rode their luck.

Stephen Dooley sealed the win in stoppage time as he ghosted into the area and fired past Murphy.

