Cork City manager John Caulfield praised his team after they continued their 100pc winning start to the season, but is unsure over the future of leading scorer Seán Maguire.

With Dundalk losing away to bottom side Galway United, the Leesiders extended their advantage at the top of the Airtricity table to 12 points courtesy of the 2-1 over Bray Wanderers.

Maguire broke the deadlock after 11 minutes and despite creating numerous chances, Cork only led by the minimum at the interval.

Captain John Dunleavy looked to have wrapped up proceedings with two minutes remaining, but Derek Foran’s stoppage-time goal made it a nervy finish at Turner’s Cross.

The victory, Cork’s 11th on the bounce, means last year’s runners-up have defeated every team in the division.

"It’s a phenomenal achievement by the players," Caulfield told RTÉ Sport.

"As I keep saying, the bigger picture for us is that we want to be there at the end of October."

The home side were forced into a late change when Garry Buckley was injured in the warm-up and replaced by Greg Bolger, and the manager has become accustomed this season to many enforced changes in personnel.

"That’s the real strength and the real character of the team," he said.

"We’ve had so many changes. Some of the lads that have been out for a while, the fitness and the pace of that game, you could see they tired.

"I just have to admire the determination of the guy and their will to win. You need that over a season to be anywhere near the shake-up at the end."

Caulfield also singled out the returning Dunleavy for special praise.

The 25-year-old club captain has been dogged with injuries, but a first goal since October 2014 proved to be the match winner.

"Everyone down here is mad about him. He’s been unlucky with injuries, but he’s back now and it was a fantastic header from him and we needed it.

"Certainly Johnny’s goal won it for us and it’s great to have him back."

The other goal scorer for Cork on the night, Maguire, has been linked with a move cross-channel, with Preston North End making little secret of their interest in the forward.

He claimed his ninth goal of the season from the penalty spot to end a mini-drought, though could have added to his tally but for the intervention of Bray goalkeeper Peter Cherrie.

When asked whether Maguire can be kept at Turner’s Cross, Caulfield replied: "We don’t know."