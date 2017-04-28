An own goal and a stunning strike from Oscar Brennan - his first goal for the club - got Bohemians back on track with a 2-0 win over Finn Harps, who saw manager Ollie Horgan and midfielder Barry Molloy sent off at Dalymount Park.

The win, and their first points in five games, sees Bohemians leapfrog Harps up to eighth place in the table.

Bohemians hadn’t registered a league goal since Dano Byrne’s winner at Drogheda United last month. That unenviable statistic was put right six minutes in when they took the lead - even if they didn't score it themselves.

Harps’ defence were caught out by Kaleem Simon’s through ball. And in trying to chase down the run of George Poynton, Harps defender Damien McNulty toed it ball past keeper Ciaran Gallagher into his own net.

Keith Long’s side maintained their bright start; left-back Lorcan Fitzgerald surging forward on 14 minutes to crack a shot from distance straight into the midriff of Gallagher.

Harps have never lacked fight this season and they worked their way back into the game with Sean Houston and Ciaran O’Connor troubling the home defence.

Just on the half hour mark, lively left winger Caolan McAleer collected Gareth Harkin’s pass after the left-back had won the ball from a superb tackle on Paddy Kavanagh. He cut across and worked Shane Supple in the Bohemians goal.

In a lively if scrappy affair, tensions ran high at times, with Harps’ manager Horgan sent to the stand for dissent six minutes later for arguing over a Bohs free-kick.

Bohemians began the second half as they did the first and were rewarded with their second goal four minutes in.

Simon’s clever back-drag found Brennan in space. And the midfielder took a touch before blasting a right-footed drive to the bottom corner of the net from over 25 yards.

Five minutes later, Harps lost Molloy, booked in the first half, to a second yellow card following a foul on Simon.

But Harps didn’t lie down and they pressed until the last, though not really threatening Supple until nine minutes from time.

McAleer weaved some magic on the right wing, ghosting past two defenders, before arrowing a shot that whizzed just wide of the far post.

Brennan should have added a third for Bohemians in stoppage time, but Gallagher made a fine diving save to push the ball out for a corner.

Bohemians: Shane Supple; Derek Pender, Rob Cornwall, Dano Byrne, Lorcan Fitzgerald; Paddy Kavanagh (Dylan Hayes 84), Oscar Brennan, Ian Morris, Jamie Doyle; Georgie Poynton (Fuad Sule 90); Kaleem Simon (Steven Nolan 87).

Finn Harps: Ciaran Gallagher; Damien McNulty, Kilian Cantwell, Ciaran Coll, Gareth Harkin; Ethan Boyle, Paddy McCourt (Simon McGlynn 79), Barry Molloy, Caolan McAleer; Sean Houston; Ciaran O’Connor (Eddie Dsane 74).

Referee: Graham Kelly (Cork).