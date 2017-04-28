Defender Dejan Lovren has signed a new long-term contract with Liverpool.

The club announced the news on Friday morning as the centre-back approaches the end of his third season at Anfield.

Lovren moved from Southampton in 2014, making 105 appearances for the Reds since.

"This is one special day for me and my family," he said.

"I think I am the happiest guy (in the world) today, it's another dream come true. It was always my dream to stay as long as possible at one club that I love - and that is Liverpool."

Lovren has endured some difficult times since his arrival at Anfield. His first season was shaky as he settled in and there have been a number of ups and downs along the way but his improvement this season has been noticeable and he puts that down to manager Jurgen Klopp.

And he wants to repay the German by winning trophies in the future.

"We are not here just to play the games and to be in the middle of nowhere because of the quality of the team and a top manager, who won almost everything with Dortmund," he told liverpoolfc.com.

"When Jurgen came in, he changed me a lot. Not just me, he changed a lot of players with the mentality, working hard on the pitch, on the training ground and he is still fresh here because it's only a year and half, but everyone has seen the big difference.

"With his ideas and plans, and also with the club, it can be a positive thing in the end.

"Next season, we will again try to reach as many points as possible, but firstly to finish this season well and qualify for the Champions League."

A draw in Thursday's Manchester derby means Liverpool retain third place, one point ahead of City and two ahead of United, with both clubs having a match in hand.

However, with four matches remaining Lovren is confident they can achieve their aim of securing Champions League football.

"I would be stupid if I was to say we don't believe in this," he stated.

"We started the season so strong and we believed from day one in pre-season - and we are still believing.

"Unfortunately, we had some injuries and we were unlucky in those moments, but we still have a big squad with young talents.

"We will definitely fight in the last four games to take all 12 points.

"I always believe. I believe in the team and I believe in every single person who believes in us. This is the most important thing.

"I think we would deserve it at the end because of how well we've done for all of the season."