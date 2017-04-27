Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho described Marouane Fellaini's dismissal in the derby as "a bit of a red card", and claimed his player walked because of clever Sergio Aguero playacting.

The Belgian saw red for a headbutt on Aguero in the 84th minute of a 0-0 draw at the Etihad Stadium.

It came seconds after he'd been booked for a separate tackle, but Mourinho defended the oft maligned midfielder afterwards.

"I didn't watch it on the TV," he said. "I spoke to Marouane and he's very disappointed as he feels it's a red card because he's Marouane Fellaini.

"I spoke with (referee) Martin Atkinson and Martin told me that in his opinion it was a red card.

"I didn't watch but probably I can guess it's a bit of a red card and that it's a bit of a very experienced, smart Argentinian player."

City captain Vincent Kompany refused to criticise his international team-mate Fellaini, despite being on the opposing side at the Etihad.

"I don't get involved," the defender said.

"He's my team-mate ultimately and whether he's red or blue I support him in every way. I don't want to get involved."

Kompany did, however, praise United's strike force and highlighted the pace of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial particularly.

"They are lightening quick and with a bit more experience they are going to cause a lot more trouble," Kompany added.

"Today was just a case of having played so many games against fast strikers and knowing what to do.

"Rashford and Martial have so much ability. Experience gives you that bit of an advantage."