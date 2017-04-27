Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge is on the radar of West Ham boss Slaven Bilic.

England international Sturridge has been linked with a move this summer having fallen out of favour under Reds manager Jurgen Klopp.

The 27-year-old has started just one Premier League game since October and could be primed for an Anfield exit in a bid to secure more playing time.

West Ham's lack of firepower was evident yet again in the goalless draw against Everton last weekend, and Bilic knows a player like Sturridge could make the difference next season.

"Offensively we did everything in terms of determination, commitment, running," said Bilic.

"But we lacked a bit of spark, a bit of quality to make a good decision to do something.

"We are going to talk about the new season after this season. We've got positions we would like to fill. Last year we did something but we didn't fill all the positions.

"We wanted to, but its not easy and it doesn't depend on you. You have to find the right player. The player you want has to be available and he has to choose you.

"If you talk about Sturridge as a player, especially if you go back two or three seasons, he was unbelievable. But then he wasn't a subject for West Ham.

"Now you can still see it when he plays. He plays very rarely but I watched Stoke against Liverpool the other day. He came on and, with a couple of passes, he broke their defence.

"So of course he is showing that when he plays, but he plays very rarely. When he is on fire he is a great player.

"Is he the sort of striker we would look at? We are going to see. We have our list of strikers."

West Ham's shortage in attack will be illustrated again at Stoke on Saturday with Andy Carroll ruled out with a groin problem and Diafra Sakho also carrying a knock.