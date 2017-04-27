Video assistant referees will be used at next year's World Cup in Russia, FIFA president Gianni Infantino has confirmed.

Infantino had first talked about introducing video assistants at a meeting of the International Football Association Board in March.

Speaking at a congress of the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) in Santiago, Chile, he said: "At the 2018 World Cup we will have video referees, because so far the results are very positive.

"It should that not happen that, in 2017, almost everyone in the stadium or at home will see in seconds if the referee made a mistake, and the only one who can not see is the referee," added Infantino in quotes reported by Brazilian newspaper O Globo.

The Club World Cup, staged in Japan in December and won by Real Madrid, was the first tournament where video assistants were used where they were able to help referees with decisions on goals, penalties, red cards and cases of mistaken identity.

Infantino had already said in March he wanted video refereeing for the next World Cup but problems such as slow decision-making by video assistants needed to be sorted out first.