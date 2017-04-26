An under-strength Real Madrid crushed Deportivo La Coruna 6-2 to pull level on points with Barcelona at the top of La Liga.

Isco ran the show for Los Blancos in Galicia and got on the scoresheet along with James Rodriguez, who hit a brace, Alvaro Morata, Lucas Vazquez and substitute Casemiro.

With Sergio Ramos suspended and Gareth Bale injured, Zinedine Zidane made nine changes for the trip to the Riazor but Madrid's reserves made light work of Depor, for whom Florin Andone and Joselu scored consolation goals.

Madrid and Barcelona each have 78 points, with Barca, having played a game more.

The Catalan side blitzed Osasuna with four goals in 10 second-half minutes to romp to a 7-1 victory at the Nou Camp.

Luis Enrique rested several of his regular starters, including Luis Suarez, Andres Iniesta and Jordi Alba - an understandable move following gruelling matches against Juventus and Real Madrid, and before the weekend's derby at Espanyol.

Lionel Messi struck early and Andre Gomes extended the lead before half-time.

Roberto Torres pulled a goal back at the start of the second half, however, Gomes and Messi both got their second goals of the evening before Paco Alcacer added a brace of his own either side of Javier Mascherano's first ever goal for the club from the penalty spot.