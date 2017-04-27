Robbie Keane is still enjoying the Republic of Ireland’s quest for major tournaments despite now taking his place in the stands instead of the pitch.

The former Ireland captain retired from international duty last year after 146 caps and 68 goals over a near two-decade association with the team.

Keane takes a watching brief and was in the Aviva Stadium for the 0-0 draw with Wales last month.

He admits that he misses being involved with the team but is happy to be able to cheer on his former team-mates.

"When you’ve been involved for so long in the set-up and in the space of a few months it’s gone. Do I miss it? Of course I do. I miss the lads, the banter round the place and of course putting that green jersey on which is the best feeling that any professional footballer can have.

"I’m enjoying watch it from the stands. I went to the last game against Wales with my son and it was brilliant. It was a good performance even though it would have been nice to get three points to knock Wales out of the equation.

"We’re on course for hopefully first place instead of second place and we won’t have to go through a play-off again like we always have done."

The match with the Welsh was a rare sell-out at the Lansdowne Road amid increasing interest in the Irish team follow qualifying for the second round of Euro 2016 and the positive start to World Cup qualification.

Keane wants to see that continue with an automation qualification spot for Russia.

"At the end of the day we play for our country because we love it and second you play to get to big tournaments. We did that in France and as a team we did brilliantly over there.

"We got some great results and I think that gets everyone back on side again and falling in love with the national team again. The Irish fans have always been fantastic anyway.

"There is definitely a feel-good factor around the country in all sports. I’m looking forward to the next game, hopefully get three points and get ever closer to qualifying for Russia because that’s all we want to do."

As for his own playing career, Keane is keeping his options open and he said he feels lucky to be able to choose as he approaches the age of 37.

He added: "The best option is the one right for myself and my family which is the most important thing and lastly the team that fits me best. I have been very, very fortunate in 20 years that I have played for some great teams.

"I’m in the position now where I can choose if I want to go to a team or not. I’m not desperate to go. But make no mistake I’m itching to play football again.

"The offers I have had at this moment in time were just not right. Nevertheless they could be in a month or so. Who knows?"

In the meantime, Keane is training with Shamrock Rovers where former team-mates Stephen McPhail and Damien Duff are part of the coaching staff along with physio Tony McCarthy who he knows from his Ireland days.

But a move to Tallaght is not yet on the agenda.

Keane said of the Hoops: "I’ve been fortunate I have had the opportunity to keep fit there and I know a lot of people there.

"There are players that I have played with in the coaching staff that I know very well. But as I mentioned there is one more adventure in me.

"At this moment in time there is one more adventure abroad and we’ll see after."