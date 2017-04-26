Republic of Ireland and Everton defender Séamus Coleman has said the support shown by team-mates, coaching staff and the fans has helped him "get through" during the early stages of his rehabilitation.

Coleman needed surgery on a broken tibia and fibula after being injured during the 0-0 World Cup qualifier draw with Wales following a reckless challenge from Neil Taylor that saw the defender red carded.

Speaking to Everton TV in his first interview since the horrific injury, the 28-year-old says he is a "fighter" and says he is relishing the challenge that lies ahead.

The full-back spent a month at home in Killybegs, but has now returned to Finch Farm, Everton’s training base, to work with the medical team as he recovers from the double leg break.

"I’ve had a good month at home in Ireland to get my head around everything and now I’m ready to get back to work," he said.

"I’m a fighter and there’s a part of me that’s looking forward to this challenge"

"I’ve had tough journeys before in the past. "It hasn’t been a smooth journey to play for Everton and to captain my country.

"I’m a fighter and there’s a part of me that’s looking forward to this challenge. It’s something to start all over again and fight for."

Coleman has begun with small exercises in the gym and swimming pool and says the reaction to his situation has been a huge boost for his morale.





"I’m not on social media. It was tempting to go back on to thank everyone but I thought I’d wait to come back here to do the interview and just to say thank you for the support I’ve had from the two management teams, from the doctors, the surgeons and all the fans back home and here.



"Every little card meant so much to me and my family.

"All those well-wishes will get me through this tough period because people have gone out of their way to send cards, to send prayers and it definitely gets you through it."

The former Sligo Rovers man also revealed the support from the players and management at both Everton and Ireland since the shocking injury.

Toffees manager Ronald Koeman, skipper Phil Jagielka and members of the Everton medical team visited Coleman in Donegal, as did Martin O’Neill, while Jagielka dedicated his goal in the 1-1 draw at Old Trafford to his fellow defender.

"The manager [Koeman] came over to see me with Jags and a couple of staff members. Martin O’Neill came over to see me as well, so the support has been brilliant.

"I can’t emphasise enough the Irish players coming to visit me in hospital for the first few days and then all the messages from the lads back here. Jags’ goal celebration was great, a nice little touch.

Not the result we wanted but the goal is dedicated to @seamiecoleman23

Brilliant support from the away end 👏🏼👏🏼 @Everton #coyb #megs pic.twitter.com/1M8DG4nzZy — Phil Jagielka (@PJags06) April 4, 2017

"Sitting watching the game with my friends and hearing the fans at Old Trafford singing my song, stuff like that means a lot when you’re in the early stages of rehab and maybe a bit low. All that stuff got me through."

The Ireland captain says simply returning to the training ground has made him feel like a professional footballer again, and is embracing the road to recovery.

"I’m really enjoying it and looking forward to the challenge ahead because it’s going to be tough but I’ve had tough journeys before and this is just another one."

Taylor today was hit with a two-game ban for the tackle that led to Coleman's injury.