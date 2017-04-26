Republic of Ireland record goalscorer Robbie Keane is adamant that he has "one more adventure" left in his playing career as he ponders a summer move abroad.

Keane has been a free agent for the last six months since leaving LA Galaxy.

Despite speculation of a return to the MLS or a club in Asia, he has yet to commit to a move and is awaiting transfer windows to reopen in some countries.

Speaking at an event hosted by Aer Lingus as an ambassador for the airline, he said: "I’m training every day. I’m keep myself ticking over and ready and fit to go.

"A lot of the windows are closed around Europe, there are still some open abroad.

"I have to weigh them up and see what the best option is for me.

"Make no mistake – I’ll definitely be playing and it’ll be fairly soon. I’ve got one more challenge left in me. It’s definitely looking like it’ll be more abroad than closer to home.

"Realistically it will be my last move so it has to be the right one. There has been offers from the places you’ve mentioned (USA and Asia). They just weren’t right for me at that particular time. I’m enjoying spending time back and forth between here and Los Angeles. It’s nice to be back home."

