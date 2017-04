Welsh international Neil Taylor has received a two-game ban for the tackle which broke Seamus Coleman’s leg in the World Cup qualifier at the Aviva Stadium

The 28-year-old Everton full-back suffered a double fracture of his lower right leg after the tackle by Taylor.

He will miss the matches with Serbia and Austria. Coleman is currently recovering from surgery on his leg.

The former Sligo Rovers man is not expected to return until 2017.