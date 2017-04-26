Former Liverpool midfielder Terry McDermott has laughed off suggestions Kevin Keegan's infamous 1996 rant at Alex Ferguson came after he cracked under the pressure, and reminisced about a two-month period playing for Cork City at the tail end of his career.

McDermott was a key cog in the all-conquering Reds sides of the 70s and early 80s, winning four league titles, three European Cups, two League Cups and the UEFA Cup in a sparking career.

He went on to join Keegan as his No 2 at Newcastle United after he'd hung up his boots, and was in the dugout for the incredible 4-3 defeat to Liverpool at Anfield.

"It was definitely, without a shadow of a doubt, the best game I’ve ever seen," McDermott told RTÉ 2fm's Game On when recalling what's widely regarded as the finest Premier League game ever played.

"It was magnificent, from both teams. We should really have won it, we’d a great chance to make it 3-1 which would have killed the game.

"But I don’t think we lost the league in that game. We lost it in other games.

"We were 1-0 up against Blackburn and got beat 2-1 with two injury-time goals. Against Nottingham Forest, Ian Woan hit a strike from a bout 35 yards and it flew right into the top corner."

The Magpies were 12 points clear at the summit at one stage of the 95/96 season but crumbled on the run-in.

It was actually after a victory - at Leeds - that Keegan launched into his 'I would love it...' tirade at Ferguson, but McDermott says far too much was made of the incident.

"We were laughing about it. He knew what he was doing, Kevin. He’s no one’s fool, believe me.

"He did have a pop and he was a little bit riled but he came on the coach and he was fine.

"People make it a lot more than what it was. Fergie mind games? That’s a load of crap."

McDermott has fond memories of playing in the League of Ireland for a short stint in 1985.

Ironically, it was Jack Charlton's arrival at Newcastle - McDermott had gone there from Merseyside in '82 - that led to his exit after the pair clashed, and as he was weighing up his options, an unlikely offer came.

"I got a call out of the blue," McDermott explained.

"(Then Cork City manager) Tony Allen rang me and said, 'do you want to come and get yourself fit in case another team comes in for you?.

"'We''ll fly you over on Saturday, play the Sunday, we'll try and get you back out on the Sunday night if not the Monday morning'.

"So he sold it to me really. I'm glad he did. I was there for about eight weeks and I loved every minute of it.

"I used to get picked up by Tony and the owner. They took me round Kinsale and the lovely parts of Cork. I thought, 'yeah I'm doing nothing on a Saturday afternoon, I'd only be bored watching television'.

"They'd take me to different pubs and say, 'are you having a beer?' And I'd say, 'no, no, no I've got a big game tomorrow, we're playing Home Farm'.

"And they'd say 'aw it's only half a lager'. So I started off with a coke, then I went on a shandy, then I went on a half a lager... and I ended up at 7.0 drunk as a monkey!"