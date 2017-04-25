Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale looks set to miss both legs of the Champions League semi-final against city rivals Atletico after tests revealed he has a tear to his left calf.

The 27-year-old Wales international lasted just 35 minutes of Sunday's El Clasico defeat to Barcelona before limping off the Bernabeu pitch.

A short statement from Madrid confirmed the extent of Bale's injury, saying: "Following the tests carried out on Gareth Bale by the Sanitas Medical Services, the player has been diagnosed with a grade 2 injury in his left calf.

"His recovery will continue to be assessed."

Reports in Spain say Bale is now facing three weeks on the sidelines, which would rule him out of both legs of the Champions League tie - on May 2 and 10 - as well as La Liga fixtures against Deportivo La Coruna, Valencia and Granada.

It is the latest blow in what has been a frustrating campaign for the former Tottenham man, who has been struck down by several injuries, including a three-month lay-off earlier this season with an ankle problem.

While Bales is expected to be fit in time for Wales’ next Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier against Group D leaders Serbia on June 11, he will be suspended for that clash.

The Republic of Ireland are level on eleven points with Serbia, but sit in second place on goal difference after five games with Wales a further four points adrift alongside Austria.