The Republic of Ireland women's team have been drawn in 2019 World Cup qualifying Group 3 alongside Norway, Netherlands, Slovakia and Northern Ireland.
The group winner will qualify automatically for the finals in with the four best runner-ups from the seven groups heading to the play-offs.
Qualifying will begin in September. Before that Colin Bell's side will play warm-up games against Iceland on 8 June and Scotland on 7 July.
