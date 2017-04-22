Sligo Rovers and Derry City settled for a point a piece at the Showgrounds as the teams played out a 1-1 draw under the watchful eye of new Bit O'Red boss Gerard Lyttle.

Kieran Sadlier had given Sligo the lead on the half hour but an own goal from Kyle Callan-McFadden levelled a tight affair.

Both teams fashioned enough opportunities to take the points in the second half but poor finishing from either camp saw a share of the spoils.

Derry were looking to put a run of four straight defeats behind them and almost grabbed an early lead. Nicky Low applied a dangerous bend to his set piece from the left but the Scot was unlucky to see the ball end up in the side netting two minutes in.

Micheál Schlingermann was called into action for the first time at the other end to keep out both Nathan Boyle and Ronan Curtis as the Candystripes threatened in both the 12th and 24th minute respectively.

Our new manager, Gerard Lyttle, introduced to The Showgrounds crowd prior to kick-off. #bitored pic.twitter.com/OUrhC8pTh0 — Sligo Rovers (@sligorovers) April 22, 2017

But it was Rovers who took the lead through their top scorer on the half-hour. The ball saw plenty of air time as both sides attempted to take control before possession fell to Sadlier who laced the ball into the roof of the net from 10 yards and beyond the stunned Doherty for his fifth of the year.

City threatened again through Curtis and Low before Kenny Shiels' men levelled seven minutes from the break.

In his attempt to clear Conor McDermott's drilled cross from his left side, the luckless Callan-McFadden instead deflected the ball past his own keeper.

Low threatened again from a set piece again on 53 while Ayunga should have done better with his headed effort five minutes later.

Some Sadlier magic saw the winger tee up the Brighton loanee with a sumptuous ball from deep but the striker's intentions lacked conviction.

Sadlier fired another warning shot on 63 as he hammered the ball narrowly wide of the far post. While substitute Raffaele Cretaro's leap saw the veteran produce a decent stop from Doherty on 70.

Harry Monaghan and Mark Timlin both had sight of the home goal shortly after as the game hung in the balance. While Boyle wastefully fired over from the edge of the area with five minutes remaining, much to his own disgust.

Sligo Rovers: Micheál Schlingermann; Tobi Adebayo-Rowling, Kyle Callan-McFadden, Mick Leahy, Gary Boylan; Kieran Sadlier, Craig Roddan. Daniel Kearns (Raffaele Cretaro 57), Liam Martin; Chris Kenny (Regan Donelon 46); Jonah Ayunga.

Derry City: Gerard Doherty; Conor McDermott, Aaron Barry, Dean Jarvis, Ben Doherty; Nicky Low, Harry Monaghan; Lukas Schubert (Barry McNamee 63), Mark Timlin (Mikhail Kennedy 85), Ronan Curtis (Cathal Farren 79); Nathan Boyle.

Referee: Rob Rogers.