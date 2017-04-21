Gerard Lyttle is set to be confirmed as the new Sligo Rovers manager within the next 24 hours following his resignation as Cliftonville boss.

Lyttle has emerged as the successful candidate for Sligo following an interview process this week.

The Belfast native led Cliftonville to League Cup success last year, but they have struggled somewhat this year and face a play-off for Europa League football again

The Bit O' Red face Derry City on Saturday where caretaker Declan McIntyre will take charge before Lyttle takes over next week.