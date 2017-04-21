The times and dates for the EA Sports Cup quarter-finals have been confirmed, with three of the games to take place on the May Bank Holiday.

Holders St Patrick's Athletic travel to Turner's Cross to face current league leaders Cork City at 4pm on 1 May.

Also on that day, Dundalk welcome First Division pacesetters Waterford to Oriel Park for a 5pm kick-off, while Sligo Rovers host Galway United at the Showgrounds at 3pm.

Tuesday 2 May sees the meeting of Shamrock Rovers and Longford Town at Tallaght Stadium. That game has a 7.30pm start.