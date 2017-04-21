A late thunderbolt from David Cawley got Galway United a share of the spoils in Garryowen after an entertaining 1-1 draw in the Airtricity League Premier Division.

Limerick went unchanged for their third league game in a row - interim boss Willie Boland unprepared to change a winning formula.

Galway meanwhile, made three changes to the side that got a last-gasp point against St Pat’s at Eamonn Deacy Park last Friday night.

The Tribesmen were boosted by the return to fitness of Kevin Devaney, Padraic Cunningham and Gavan Holohan, while two ex-Limerick players in Stephen Folan and Vinny Faherty made Keegan’s squad, alongside Newcastle West native Gary Shanahan.

The first chance of the game fell to last week’s Markets Field man of the match Chiedozie Ogbene when he looked to capitalise on a defensive slip from United , but Conor Winn got down well to save with his feet after a tame effort from the 19-year-old.

In a game that was quite scrappy early on, Limerick looked the more threatening on the ball through Lynch. Finding space in between the channels, he worked well off the focal point of Tosi in the opening half hour.

Boland spoke about the importance of grabbing the first goal during the week and thankfully for him his side obliged as the deadlock was broken in the 33rd minute by Limerick veteran Robbie Williams.

Lee-J Lynch stood over the dead ball about 35 yards from goal. His cross to the back post was lofted, and the Yorkshireman climbed highest in the box to power a header past the outstretched arms of Conor Winn.

Galway started much brighter in the second half, but still struggled to outfox the combination of Williams and Whitehead.

Stephen Folan stood over a free-kick from all of 40 yards - a sight Limerick fans were well used to in his Thomond Park days - but his long-range strike was well held by Clarke.

Young Sunderland full-back Tommy Robson has one Premier League appearance to his name and occasionally shows just why. In one instance, the young full-back picked up possession on the left wing, before the dangerous Ogbene cut inside him.

With a clever flick over Lee Grace, Ogbene was through but launched his shot well over.

Just as it looked like Limerick would see the remaining minutes out, David Cawley’s shot from all of 25 yards flew past Clarke and sent the Galway fans into raptures.

Limerick: Brendan Clarke; Shaun Kelly, Tony Whitehead, Robbie Williams, Tommy Robson; Paul O'Conor, Shane Duggan; Chris Mulhall (Dean Clarke, 80), Lee-J Lynch (Bastien Hery, 72), Chiedozie Ogbene; Rodrigo Tosi (John O’Flynn, 60)

Galway: Conor Winn; Paul Sinnott (Gary Shanahan, 64), Stephen Folan, Lee Grace; Alex Byrne (Vinny Faherty, 64); Colm Horgan, David Cawley, Gavan Holohan,, Marc Ludden; Kevin Devaney (Padraic Cunningham, 82); Ronan Murray

Referee: Sean Grant (Wexford)