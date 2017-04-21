Drogheda United overtook Finn Harps in the Premier Division table following a 2-0 win over the Ballybofey men at Finn Park.

Adam Wixted nodded Drogheda into the lead on the half hour while Gavin Brennan confirmed the victory eleven minutes from time. Harps did produce enough chances to level if not win the tie in the second half but were foiled by poor finishing on their behalf.

United's win sees them move to seventh, one point ahead of the Ulstermen.

Drogheda had found wins hard to come by recently following an impressive start to their return to the top division which saw them take six points from their opening two games. Pete Mahon's side subsequently took just one win from the following seven and were offered the chance of the perfect start just one minute in.

Stephen Elliot picked out the loose Wixted, but the winger was unable to properly control the ball in front of goal, skewing his awkward effort wide from close range.

Harps skipper Ciaran Coll did well to rescue the situation on 25 minutes when after initially misjudging the flight of the ball, he recovered in time to poke it from the toe of Gareth McCaffrey. The United man looked favourite to capitalise on Coll's error, but the Harps captain did just enough to steal the ball from McCaffrey just as he pulled the trigger.

The Louthmen shaded the first half and opened the scoring on the half hour. Former Irish international Elliot picking out Wixted who in turn powered the ball past Gallagher with an assured headed finish from inside the six yard box. The 22-year-old's first goal of the season.

Brennan endured a quiet start to this tie but did pop up seven minutes from the break when he went close to doubling his team's advantage. The former Shamrock Rovers man jumped highest to meet Sean Thornton's bending set piece from the right. Gallagher relieved to see the ball arrow over his crossbar.

Harps struggled to worry Drogheda goalkeeper Stephen McGuinness throughout the opening 45 eventually producing their first chance of note on 40. Caolan McAleer's speculative drive from distance greasing the United woodwork.

Ollie Horgan's charges continued their revival into the second half and twice went close to restoring parity. Paddy McCourt involved as he dragged an effort wide shortly after the restart while the former Celtic man produced a piece of magic on 55 as he made room for himself 30 yards from goal before delivering a delicious chip into the path of Sean Houston. The finish didn't match the assist however as Houston blazed over from the angle.

McCourt was at the centre of things again on the hour. He danced past two defenders before teeing up Mickey Funston who was next to pass up a golden opportunity to level the game as he too missed the target from a profitable position.

McCourt's neat pass between two Drogheda defenders which found the run of McAleer was the catalyst for the home side's next chance on 68. The Tyrone native only able to find the side netting as Harps continued to press.

But any come back hopes Harps may have harboured were dashed on 79. Colm Deasy was given ample time and space to receive Thornton's sprayed pass out on the right. The full back picking out Brennan who forced the ball beyond Gallagher to double Drogs' advantage.

Finn Harps: Ciaran Gallagher; Damien McNulty, Kilian Cantwell, Ciaran Coll; Ethan Boyle, Gareth Harkin; Mickey Funston (Eddie Dsane 63), Barry Molloy, Caolan McAleer; Paddy McCourt (Simon McGlynn 80); Sean Houston.

Drogheda United: Stephen McGuinness; Colm Deasy, Luke Gallagher, Ciaran McGuigan, Conor Kane; Adam Wixted (Shane Elworth 93), Sean Thornton, Richie Purdy, Gavin Brennan; Gareth McCaffrey (Ryan McEvoy 92), Stephen Elliot (Marc Griffin 75).

Referee: Robert Harvey.