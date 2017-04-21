Madrid rivals Atletico and Real Madrid have been drawn together in the semi-finals of the Champions League, with Juventus travelling to Monaco in the first-leg of the other semi-final.

In a rerun of the 2014 and 2016 finals, the La Liga neighbours will square off again for the right to play Juventus or Monaco in the Cardiff decider.

The semi-final first legs will be played on Tuesday 2 May and Wednesday 3 May, with the returns the following week.

The National Stadium of Wales in Cardiff will stage the final on Saturday 3 June and Real's Gareth Bale would love nothing more than to win the competition in his hometown.

Real hold a clear advantage in European encounters, winning the two finals against Diego Simeone's side and have only tasted defeat once in seven games against their neighbours.

Zinedine Zidane’s side will have home advantage in the first leg, as do surprise package Monaco on the other side of the draw.

Emilio Butragueo, former Real Madrid forward and the club's current Director of Institutional Relations said of Atletico: "We know each other well. It's the fourth season in a row we're facing them in Europe and they're a tough opponent.



"In theory it's better to play the return leg at home but that all depends on the result of the first leg.



"When we played against Bayern it seemed that having the second leg at home was an inconvenience but we got through."





The second semi-final pitches a freescoring Monaco side, who have scored 24 goals since reaching the group phase, against the steely Juventus defence, the Italian side having conceded only two goals in the campaign.

Juve goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon will hope to add the trophy that has so far eluded him during his glittering career.

They have met on four occasions in the competition, both at knockout stages. In 1998, a 4-1 home win for the Old Lady laid the foundation for their semi-final success, where they fell to Real Madrid in the final.

Two years ago, the Serie A side edged past Monaco 1-0 aggregate at the quarter-final stage.

"Monaco! Strong team with many talented players and an impressive run this season. We have to be careful, but the goal is clear," Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira said on Twitter.



Monaco have never won the competition but reached the final in 2004.



"This Monaco team have no limits. They are young and fearless," said Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasiliyev.



"They (Juventus) have re-inforced their squad in the last two years, but so have we."