Tottenham under-23s coach Ugo Ehiogu has died in hospital after suffering a heart-attack at the club's training ground on Thursday.

The 44-year-old, who played for Aston Villa and Middlesbrough and was capped by England on four occasions, received medical attention at Tottenham's Enfield training base before he was transferred to hospital in an ambulance.

Spurs announced this morning that he had passed away overnight.

"It us with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Ugo Ehiogu, our Under-23 coach," the club said on Twitter.

"Words cannot express the shock and sadness that we all feel at the club," said Tottenham's head of coaching and development John McDermott.

"Ugo's immense presence will be irreplaceable. Our heartfelt sympathies go out to his wife Gemma and his family."

Former Republic of Ireland international Paul McGrath, who played alongside Ehiogu at Villa, said he was "devasated for Ugo, a great friend."

Devestated for Ugo, a great friend. Heart goes out to his family and friends .RIP #villahero — Paul McGrath (@Paulmcgrath5) April 21, 2017

It is with immense sadness that we announce the passing of Ugo Ehiogu, our Under-23 coach. pic.twitter.com/sSU0yqVfyk — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 21, 2017

Ehiogu began his career as a trainee at West Brom before he was taken to Villa by Ron Atkinson in 1991. He went on to feature in more than 300 matches for Villa and played in their FA Cup final defeat against Chelsea in 2000.

Ehiogu joined Middlesbrough for a then club-record £8million fee later that year, and in 2001 he scored his only goal for England in Sven Goran-Eriksson's first game in charge, a 3-0 friendly victory against Spain.

Knee injuries plagued the final years of Ehiogu's career at the Riverside Stadium.

He joined Leeds on loan in 2006, and also had short spells with Rangers and Sheffield United before he retired from football in 2009. Ehiogu subsequently moved into coaching and had been with Tottenham for the past three seasons.

We're devastated to hear the news that Ugo Ehiogu has passed away.



Our thoughts and sympathies are with all lucky enough to know him. pic.twitter.com/UXT4CXNIne — England (@England) April 21, 2017

We are deeply saddened to hear of the death of our former defender Ugo Ehiogu.



Our thoughts are with his family at this terribly sad time. pic.twitter.com/nTk1WBhr1H — Aston Villa FC (@AVFCOfficial) April 21, 2017

MFC are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of our former player Ugo Ehiogu. Our thoughts go out to Ugo's friends and family. pic.twitter.com/GDz8lqJJFF — Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) April 21, 2017

His former Villa team-mate Lee Hendrie told Sky Sports News: "To find out he has passed away, it must be devastating for his family.

"Ugo was such a character. He has always been that bubbly character. He was just a great guy to have around."

Striker Shayon Harrison, currently on loan at Yeovil from Tottenham, played under Ehiogu in his under-23 side.

"One of the most genuine and caring people I've ever met," he wrote on Twitter. "An honour to have been taught by you, not only as a player but as a person."