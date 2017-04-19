After holding Barcelona to a scoreless draw at the Camp Nou to book their place in the Champions League semi-final, Richie Sadlier praised the shift put in by Juventus in nullifying their hosts.

The Italians champions advanced on a 3-0 aggregate score, gaining revenge then for their defeat against Barca in the final of the competition in 2015.

Assessing their display, Sadlier said: "Juventus showed tonight how comfortable they were defensively. They stuck rigidly to what they had to do.

"You think about how many defences would have given away silly free kicks at dangling legs with somebody like Neymar dribbling at you so often.

"They kept Suarez quit, he had a very ineffective game. Messi, for all he tried could not open up anything, particularly in the second half.

"Buffon had one of the quietest games he's ever had, with just one shot to save early in the first half.

"Overall, it was a commanding performance from Juventus.

"The disappointment for Barcelona is that for all the ball they had they did not work the goalkeeper enough.

"They had 15 shots, only one hit the target."