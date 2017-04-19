EA Sports Cup holders St Patrick's Athletic have been handed the tricky test of taking on league leaders Cork City in the quarter-finals of this year's competition.

The quarter-final draw took place at FAI HQ this afternoon and Liam Buckley's Saints will have to account for John Caulfield's Rebel Army in their quest to claim their third straight EA Sports Cup.

SSE Airtricity League Champions Dundalk welcome First Division leaders Waterford to Oriel Park and First Division side Longford Town head to Tallaght Stadium to face Shamrock Rovers.

Sligo Rovers will welcome Galway United to the Showgrounds.

EA Sports Cup Quarter-final Draw

Dundalk v Waterford

Sligo Rovers v Galway United

Shamrock Rovers v Longford Town

Cork City v St. Patrick's Athletic

Times and dates for the fixtures to be confirmed