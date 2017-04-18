Shamrock Rovers have opted for a different direction after years of trying to recapture the form that brought Europa League football in 2011.

With a new investment from shareholder Ray Wilson, Rovers have spent much of their playing budget on young players, and a new training centre has been opened at the Roadstone sports facility in Kingswood, four kilometres from Tallaght Stadium.

It will be the development base for all Shamrock Rovers teams from Under-8 to the senior team.

Former Republic of Ireland international Stephen McPhail is the sporting director at the club with manager Stephen Bradley, just 32 years old, in charge of first-team affairs.

Damien Duff, who won 100 caps for Ireland, is just one of the coaches employed by the Hoops for the underage teams - highlighting an ambitious project that they want to see change the football landscape in this country.

It could be a long-term development - especially as the Tallaght side have lost five of their nine leagues games so far this season.

But their view is to be patient, and that eventually it will bear fruit.

McPhail said: "I left at 15 which is really daunting when I look back. But all I wanted to be was a footballer. It was my whole focus. You go over there (Britain) and your life changes, it turns upside down. You go from schoolboy football to walking into a full-time academy.

"I was under a great man in Paul Hart, who looked after the youth team at Leeds and he was all about training, disclipline, respect, punctuality, training properly, doing jobs, cleaning boots – all of those things he nailed. We are trying to bring that into our boys.

"It is a duty of us players that have just retired to give something back as well. We have to try to make this country a place that nobody wants to run away from.

"When I was growing up, all I was thinking of was trying to get away. I love Rovers, I loved supporting them as a kid and I would have loved this opportunity to play at least a few years.

"We know where we are in the chain – we know we’re not going to be able to keep our best players. All of these countries have a lot more money and that will drive people there. But we have to give our players opportunities to be footballers."