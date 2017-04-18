Brighton's first-ever promotion to the Premier League was guaranteed after Huddersfield drew 1-1 at Derby on Monday evening and now boss Chris Hughton wants the title.

The Seagulls' squad had celebrated on the pitch at full-time after their 2-1 win against Wigan at the Amex Stadium earlier in the day effectively sealed a return to English football's top flight for the first time in 34 years.

The south-coast club's first-ever appearance in the Premier League - they were relegated from the old First Division in 1983 - was later guaranteed after Huddersfield conceded a late equaliser at Pride Park.

They can win the title with a sixth straight win at Norwich on Friday and former Republic of Ireland international Hughton told Sky Sports News: "It's a massive motivation for this group of lads.

"One thing we spoke about afterwards is it's a wonderful achievement, particularly after last season, to get promotion. That's the first thing.

"But what these lads want to do - whenever it is, two years' time, three years, 10, 20 years' time - is they want to be able to say they won the division and went up as champions.

"That will add something to all of their CVs, all of their thoughts when they're looking back."

Newcastle remain second, but their winless run was extended to three games after a 3-1 defeat at Ipswich.

Daryl Murphy equalised for the Magpies against his former club after Freddie Sears had given Ipswich the lead, but the home side scored twice more through David McGoldrick and Emyr Huws.

Leeds slipped out of the top six after Wolves striker Nouha Dicko grabbed the only goal at Elland Road, while play-off rivals Reading, Sheffield Wednesday and Fulham all won.

Gianfranco Zola took full responsibility for failing as Birmingham manager after resigning from his role following a 2-0 home loss to Burton.

Goals in either half from Lloyd Dyer and Lucas Akins sealed a double for Albion over Blues, with home fans chanting "we want Zola out" towards the end of the match as Birmingham slumped to within three points of the Sky Bet Championship relegation zone with three games left.

The 50-year-old Italian, who took up the reins in December following the controversial sacking of Gary Rowett, faced the media after the match to express his sorrow that he could not fulfil the club's expectations.

"I sacked myself," said Zola, who oversaw just two wins in 22 league games. "I decided to give in my resignation. I am sorry because I came to Birmingham with huge expectations.

"Unfortunately the results have not been good and I take full responsibility.

"It is not that I like quitting, but Birmingham deserves better. If I feel I cannot help the players, why stay? If I cannot help the team, it is better I leave and let someone else do that.

"I feel very bad and very sorry. We worked with a lot of meaning, but unfortunately it didn't produce the results. It is all very disappointing."