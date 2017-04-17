Captain Wes Morgan is likely to return for Leicester to face Atletico Madrid in their Champions League quarter-final second leg.

The skipper has missed the last six games with a back injury, but is expected to feature to solve the Foxes' defensive problems, with fellow centre-back Robert Huth suspended with Leicester trailing 1-0 from the first leg.

Islam Slimani is struggling with a groin problem, while midfielder Nampalys Mendy is out with an ankle issue.

Leicester squad: Schmeichel, Hamer, Zieler, Simpson, Benalouane, Morgan, Fuchs, Chilwell, Drinkwater, King, Ndidi, Amartey, Albrighton, Mahrez, Gray, Musa, Ulloa, Slimani, Vardy, Okazaki.