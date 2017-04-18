Easter Monday saw eight games in the second round of the EA Sports Cup, with Cork City comfortable winners over Limerick, while it took penalties for Dundalk and the holders St Pat's to progress.

Cork City ran out 3-0 victors over Limerick at the Markets Field.

Strikes from Garry Buckley on 22 and Shane Griffin on 68 minutes either side of an own goal from Shane Tracey secured City's passage to the quarter-finals

There has been much talk of late from Dundalk manager Stephen Kenny bemoaning a lack of penalties awarded to his side. Well, it was from the spot that the Co Louth club got the better of UCD as they prevailed 7-6 in a penalty shootout at Oriel Park.

The game finished 1-1 after 90 minutes and there were no more goals in extra time.

Gary O'Neill gave the First Division side a half-time lead but Dundalk did have a chance to level - when Ciaran Kilduff stepped up to take a penalty. - a first awarded to the club in almost a year. However, UCD keeper Niall Corbet got down well to block the effort.

Kenny's men drew level when Conor Clifford scored his first goal for the club on 76 minutes.

The drama from the penalty spot saw both sides convert until UCD's Yousef Mahdy fail to do so when it got to sudden death.

2016 winners St Pat's played out a scoreless draw after a 120 minutes of football with Bray Wanderers at Richmond Park.

The winning penalty today scored by Graham Kelly #EASPORTSCUP pic.twitter.com/RrLykPj9cZ — St Patrick's Ath (@stpatsfc) April 17, 2017

Jake Kelly was the hero in the drama that followed as he converted to seal a 5-3 win on pens for Liam Buckley's sde.

Shamrock Rovers prevailed 3-1 in their Dublin derby with Bohemians at Tallaght Stadium.

Brandon Miele helped himself to a second-half brace with goals on 65 and 79 minutes. The Gypsies, through Ian Morris had levelled after Darren Meenan put the home side in front early in the first half.

Galway United have yet to win a game in the Premier Division this season, but goals from Kevin Devaney after 27 minutes and Vinny Faherty in injury time saw them emerge victorious on a 2-0 scoreline against Derry City at Terryland Park.

Sligo Rovers advanced after a 1-0 win over Finn Harps at Finn Park. Extra time was required to sort out this North West derby, with Matthew Stevens getting on the end of Daniel Kearns' cross to head home the winner on 115 minutes.

Perhaps of greater concern for Harps were the injuries to three of their players - BJ Banda, goalkeeper Harry Doherty and Packie Mailey - who were all hospitalised.

Banda went down following a challenge after 27 minutes.

Having received touchline treatment, he was stretched off and taken away from the ground in an ambulance.

Both Doherty and Mailey were involved in a clash of heads and play was stopped for 20 minutes.

Waterford dug out a 2-0 victory against fellow First Division outfit Cobh Ramblers at the RSC.

Dean O’Halloran broke the deadlock after 28 minutes with a well-timed header, and Derek Daly swept home an excellent team move three minutes from time to seal it.

Goals from Gavin Boyne on 39 and Dylan McGlade were enough for Longford Town to defeat Shelbourne 2-0 at Tolka Park.