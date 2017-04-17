The EA Sports Cup swings into full flow today with eight ties set to take place around the country, including a Dublin derby between Shamrock Rovers and Bohemians.

Fresh from a narrow win over Sligo Rovers on Friday, the Hoops welcome their neighbours to Tallaght Stadium for a 7.30pm kick-off.

Manager Stephen Bradley said he is unlikely to make wholesale changes.

Bradlaye stated: "Obviously being Bohs it adds something to the game, which is great because it puts you on edge and I think the players play better when they’re on that edge."

Bohs were beaten 2-0 by Cork City and will be looking to make up for a 2-1 defeat in the league earlier in the year.

Elsewhere, Cork look to continue their 100% start to the season with another fixture against Limerick.

The sides met just two weeks ago with John Caulfield’s men comfortably coming out on top in what proved to be Martin Russell’s last game in charge, but they have since enjoyed back-to-back wins in the league under Willie Boland.

John Caulfield admits there are a number of his players looking for game time.

He said: "I expect we will make six or seven changes. We have a lot of fellas in contention; the likes of Alan Smith, Shane Griffin, Greg Bolger, Steven Beattie and Christian Nanetti are all in contention to play, along with a few of our Under 19 players, like Conor McCarthy, Aaron Drinan and Alec Byrne."

Jimmy Keohane is ruled out after he suffered a shoulder injury against Bohemians on Friday night.

Dundalk welcome First Division UCD to Oriel Park as they look to bounce back from a surprise defeat to Bray Wanderers last Friday.

The Lilywhites remain without the services of Sean Gannon (knee), Robbie Benson and Shane Grimes (both hamstring).

Patrick McEleney and Stephen O’Donnell returned to action in the game with the Seagulls while Paddy Barrett was fit enough to make the bench.

Manager Stephen Kenny is likely to shuffle his pack and make changes from that game.

Galway United and Derry City are in desperate need of a win in their clash tonight.

United have registered four draws and defeats in the league so far this campaign as pressure grows on manager Shane Keegan.

City have lost their last three games in the league but boast a proud record in the competition.

Sligo Rovers will look to avenge a last-minute defeat to Finn Harps earlier last month when they face off once again in Ballybofey.

St Patrick’s Athletic welcome high-flying Bray Wanders to Richmond Park, while there are two all-First Division ties between Waterford and Cobh Ramblers and Shelbourne and Longford Town.

EA Sports Cup second-round fixtures:

Waterford FC v Cobh Ramblers – 3pm

Dundalk v UCD – 5pm

Limerick v Cork City – 5pm

St Patrick's Athletic v Bray Wanderers – 5pm

Finn Harps v Sligo Rovers – 6pm

Shelbourne v Longford Town – 7pm

Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians – 7.30pm

Galway United v Derry City – 7.45pm