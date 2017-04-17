Chelsea boss Antonio Conte took the blame and claimed his side's title chances had been reduced to "50% probability" after defeat by Manchester United.

The Premier League leaders, 10 points clear at the start of the month, are now just four points ahead of Tottenham with six games to play following a 2-0 loss at Old Trafford.

Goals from Marcus Rashford and Ander Herrera condemned the Blues to their latest slip-up as their former manager Jose Mourinho tactically outsmarted his successor Conte.

Conte said: "We didn't play a good game and United deserved to win the game. They showed more desire, more ambition, more motivation to win.

"It is very simple but in this case the fault is of the coach. It means the coach wasn't able to transfer the right concentration, desire, ambition to win this type of game.

"We have to think that there are six finals from now until the end. The league is open and we have a 50 per cent probability to win the league."

Chelsea's immediate attention now switches to the FA Cup but, interestingly, they play in-form Spurs in their semi-final at Wembley next Saturday.

Conte said: "It won't be easy because I think Tottenham now are the best team and they are in great form and they have a lot of enthusiasm. They are feeling the possibility to write the history."

Conte, who won three Serie A titles in charge of Juventus, insisted the pressure of the title battle would not get to him.

He said: "The pressure is normal. I prefer to play for the title instead of 'don't fight for the title and stay calm'. We are lucky to have the pressure.

"We must have great enthusiasm to play these last six games, with patience and a great will to fight."

TITLE RUN-IN

Tottenham

26 April Crystal Palace [A]

30 April Arsenal [H]

6 May West Ham United [A]

13 May Man United [H]

18 May Leicester [A]

21 May Hull City [A]

Chelsea

25 ApriL Southampton [H]

30 April Everton [A]

8 May Middlesbrough [H]

12 May West Brom [A]

15 May Watford [H]

21 May Sunderland [H]