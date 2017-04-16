Southampton manager Claude Puel has cleared up his flashpoint with Republic of Ireland striker Shane Long after taking him off - having brought him on as a substitute 22 minutes earlier - in the defeat of to Manchester City.

Long reacted angrily to being withdrawn in the 82nd minute on Saturday evening.

He'd been introduced in place of Manolo Gabbiadini on the hour mark as the hosts, trailing 1-0 after Vincent Kompany's opener, looked to get back into the game.

City killed it thanks to further strikes from Leroy Sane and Sergio Aguero, with Long's number going up soon after the latter's far-post header.

The Tipp man exchanged words with the bench as he made his way off, seemingly perplexed as to why he'd been taken off, but Puel laughed off talk of a rift as he explained they believed he'd injured his hamstring.

"It was difficult. It seems that Shane felt a touch himself his hamstring and it seems a misunderstanding between him and the staff," the Frenchman said.

"It was a precaution to take off Shane but I hope it’s nothing and it will be good for Shane tomorrow or the next day."

City were clinical at St Mary's as they strengthened their top-four hopes.

Southampton's best chance fell to Dusan Tadic, who blazed over from 15 yards in the first half, and Puel admitted his team had been poor.

"There is disappointment but not just with the result but also with our play. I think we can do better," he said.

"We didn't show the Southampton quality on the pitch, we were nervous. We gave them opportunities.

"We showed we could make good opportunities against this team but it was not sufficient and it was difficult for us."