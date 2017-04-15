On 12 April 1987, Shamrock Rovers took on Sligo Rovers in the FAI Cup knowing it was the last time they would call Glenmalure Park their home.

Rovers moved from Milltown to Tolka Park, and the sale of what was their home ground since 1926, is well documented.

Last night, almost 30 years to the day, Rovers were at home in the league at Tallaght Stadium and once again the opposition was Sligo.

A number of players from the Shamrock Rovers team that played on that day 30 years ago were present along with well known players from the past, that were proud to wear the Hoops jersey.

RTÉ Sport reporter Mike McCartney went along as the club rolled back the years.