Gary McCabe has warned the rest of the Airtricity League Premier Division that Bray Wanders are a coming force and are setting their sights high after their stunning defeat of Dundalk at Oriel Park.

The Seagulls plundered a 3-1 victory on Friday night to move up to third, level on points with the champions, and nine points off pace-setters Cork City.

McCabe slotted home two penalties to help his team to a head-turning win, and afterwards described the dressing-room as the most tight-knit he's ever know.

"Beating these up here is going to send a message throughout the league that we're here to challenge for Europe, maybe the league further down the line - we'll think about that further on down - but it was a great victory," the 28-year-old winger told RTÉ Sport.

"There's a great bunch of lads in there and everyone is delighted.

"We knew what we were going to do from the start. They're obviously a great team at keeping possession of the ball. We kept our shape very well, attacked on the break and got our rewards.

"It'a great club. They're doing everything right behind the scenes. I've never been with a team that's so together and wants to work for each other. The quality is coming out. It's just working for us."

The former Shamrock Rovers and Sligo player started his career at Bray and returned to the Carlisle Grounds in the winter.

He heaped praised on manager Harry Kenny and laid out the team's ambitions for the campaign.

"Harry's a great manager, a great man," said McCabe.

"He's a character. Everything is working for us so far.

"We're not going o be like the Bray Wanderers of the last few seasons; fighting relegation, happy to just stay up. We're pushing for Europe."