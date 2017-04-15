Brighton boss Chris Hughton insisted the Seagulls must keep their cool after victory at Wolves put them on the verge of promotion.

Anthony Knockaert's double at Molineux secured a 2-0 victory and means the Sky Bet Championship leaders can secure a place in the Premier League on Monday.

The Seagulls - now title favourites - host Wigan and victory would mathematically end a 34-year top flight exile if they better Huddersfield's result at Derby.

But a win would effectively book promotion as Brighton's goal difference is vastly superior than the Terriers', who can now only reach 92 points.

Yet Hughton, who won the title with Newcastle in 2010, urged caution and said the Seagulls cannot bank on going up on Monday.

"As manager and as a group of players you shouldn't think of it that way," he said.

"We all know a win on Monday would all but mathematically see us up but it would be irresponsible of me and a group of players who have conducted themselves well all season to think that.

"There are still four games to go and we have to get as many points as we can from them.

"We know that mathematically four points would do it for us and we have to focus on getting them as quickly as possible.

"We didn't find out the Huddersfield result until after the game and that's the way it has to be.

"It will be very much our own game and then we've got a very tough game at Norwich on Friday."

Knockaert celebrated being named Sky Bet Championship Player of the Year by cashing in on errors from Kortney Hause and Andy Lonergan to put Brighton ahead just before half-time.

The 25-year-old then made the game safe with eight minutes left when he finished off a quick counter attack.

Tomer Hemed also hit the bar for the visitors with mid-table Wolves poor, although Ben Marshall forced David Stockdale into two saves.

Boss Paul Lambert admitted Brighton were a class apart and believes they will be worthy champions.

"If they win it they deserve to be champions. If they get the points and get the results then they deserve it," he added.

"I don't think Chris has got anything to prove (in the top flight). He's a really good manager and if they go up I'll congratulate him because he's a really nice guy. If they do it, well done to him."