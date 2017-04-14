Everton manager Ronald Koeman said it was "great" to visit Séamus Coleman in Donegal earlier this week and believes the injured defender is showing the right attitude on his road to recovery.

Koeman was joined by club captain Phil Jagielka, fitness coach Jan Kluitenberg and the club’s head of medical services Matt Connery almost three weeks after Coleman suffered a double fracture of his lower right leg during the Republic of Ireland’s 0-0 World Cup qualifier draw with Wales at the Aviva Stadium.

The 28-year-old underwent surgery after fracturing his right tibia and fibula and is not expected to return to action until at least the New Year.

Speaking at Everton’s press conference ahead of their Premier League clash with Burnley at Goodison Park tomorrow, Koeman said the player will return to Merseyside next week for rehabilitation after spending time in his native Killybegs.

Today we visit Seamus Coleman and his Family! Looking strong and positive pic.twitter.com/T0bSx5yCoI — Ronald Koeman (@RonaldKoeman) April 11, 2017

"It was great to see Séamus," he said. "He’d a lot of support from the fans, the players and the management. I think it's good to do that for the boy.

"He lost that frustration [from the injury] and he’s now ready to start his recovery. He will come back in one week and start to recover well.

"But he has put it away and he is now strong, looking positive and ready to start again"

"The boy is really that type of professional. Of course, it was a big disappointment for everybody, first of all for the player himself.

Coleman was hurt in a challenge by Wales wing-back Neil Taylor, who was sent off as a result, 69 minutes into a stormy affair.

Taylor is facing the prospect of an extension to his automatic one-game as FIFA review the incident.