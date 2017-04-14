Finn Harps deservedly won the bragging rights over Derry City, in the first North West derby of the season.

Substitute's BJ Banda and Michael Funston, were the Donegal men's goalscorers, as they in the end ran out comfortable victors.

Bray Wanderers enjoyed a very Good Friday at Oriel Park as they left the home of the champions with all three points following a controversial 3-1 win over Dundalk.

The rejuvenated Gary McCabe converted two penalties - either side of a Stephen O’Donnell equaliser - before Ryan Brennan put the seal on a victory that moves the Seagulls level on points with Dundalk in second place, nine behind leaders Cork City.

A late Ronan Murray penalty cancelled out a first-half Rory Feely header to take some of the pressure off struggling Galway United against St Patrick’s Athletic at Eamonn Deacy Park in the Premier Division.

The first goal arrived in the 41st minute as Feely rose highest at the back post to nod home a Conan Byrne corner kick.

Late on, it was Murray who dispatched a spot kick after Gavan Holohan was upended in the box by Patrick Cregg.

Brandon Miele's strike early in the second half propelled Shamrock Rovers into fifth spot in the Premier Division as they saw off ten man Sligo Rovers at Tallaght Stadium.

Miele's 48th minute goal was enough to earn Stephen Bradley's men their fourth win of 2017 while John Russell's 24th minute red card did little to help the westerners' cause.

The result sees the Dubliners move level on points with Derry while Sligo continue to languish in the relegation zone.

Cork City moved nine points clear at the top of the Premier Division thanks in part to a stunning first-half volley from striker Karl Sheppard as they beat Bohemians 2-0 at Dalymount Park.

