By Trevor Murray

A late Ronan Murray penalty cancelled out a first-half Rory Feely header to take some of the pressure off struggling Galway United against St Patrick’s Athletic at Eamonn Deacy Park in the Premier Division.

The first goal arrived in the 41st minute as Feely rose highest at the back post to nod home a Conan Byrne corner kick.

Late on, it was Murray who dispatched a spot kick after Gavan Holohan was upended in the box by Patrick Cregg.

The first shot on target arrived 10 minutes into proceedings when Kurtis Byrne was given way too much free space on the edge of United’s 18-yard box before firing a right-footed effort at Conor Winn, but the home shot-stopper was equal to it.

The match didn’t really burst into life until a two-minute spell of drama which saw a St Pat's goal ruled offside as well as a counter-attacking breakaway from Shane Keegan’s men.

A goalmouth scramble inside the area after a corner was whipped in saw Byrne poke the ball over the line only for the officials to flag for offside, Pat's centre back Feely adjudged to have been unlawfully involved in the play.

Seconds later, Galway enjoyed a fluid breakaway of their own from a quick free kick and it took a last-minute intervention by Patrick Cregg to stop them stealing the lead as Ronan Murray played Devers through on goal.

Feely would more than make up for his earlier infringement when he scored the only goal of the match just before half time, but United’s Murray came close to levelling matters with a long-range free kick deep in additional time.

Following the restart, proceedings were a little slow and tired from both teams until a Byrne cross landed perfectly on the head of Billy Dennehy, but the midfielder failed to keep his effort low or on target. On the hour mark, Pat's again produced another header – this time Conan Byrne it was sending an effort straight at Winn.

United eventually woke up and started to cause problems through Marc Ludden. Played in down the left flank in the final quarter hour, he earned a yard of space before firing in towards the in-rushing Vinny Faherty only for Conor O’ Malley to dive in an save.

The Saints should have scored in the 73rd minute when Kurtis Byrne found himself unmarked inside the Galway box, swivelling on his heel to shot, however, his connection wasn’t good enough to beat Winn.

However, it was the late drama of Murray’s penalty which stole the show, referee Derek Tomney pointing to the spot after Holohan was fouled in the area by Patrick Cregg. The result won’t have been the most desirable for either team, but a share of the spoils probably a fair reflection.

Galway United: Conor Winn, Colm Horgan, Marc Ludden, Lee Grace, Alex Byrne (Gavan Holohan 65), David Cawley, Conor Melody (Kevin Devaney 74), Gary Shanahan, Jesse Devers (Vinny Faherty 42), Ronan Murray, Stephen Folan

St Patrick’s Athletic: Conor O’ Malley, Ian Bermingham, Gavin Peers, Patrick Cregg, Conan Byrne (Josh O’ Hanlon 79), Graham Kelly, Lee Desmond, Rory Feely, Kurtis Byrne, Billy Dennehy, Alex O’ Hanlon