Finn Harps deservedly won the bragging rights over Derry City, in the first north-west derby of the season.

Substitute's BJ Banda and Michael Funston, were the Donegal men's goalscorers, as they in the end ran out comfortable victors.

The home side gave youngster Scott Whiteside his first start, while Joshua Daniels also came into the starting line-up replacing Nathan Boyle and Harry Monaghan who were amongst the substitutes.

Ollie Horgan kept his faith with the side which lost at home to champions Dundalk in their last outing.

The visitors had the first effort at goal on 10 minutes but Caolan McAleer's 20 yard was easily saved by City keeper Gerard Doherty.

Minutes later a long ball over the top by Mikhail Kennedy caught out Ciaran Coll, but fortunately for the Harps centre-back Ronan Curtis' side footed strike failed to trouble keeper Ciaran Gallagher.

Soon after Harps had to make a change with BJ Banda replacing the the injury Jonny Bonner.

On 39 minutes another ball down the Harps left caught them out, this time Curtis released Kennedy, but his side footed shot hit the side netting.

Gallagher had to make a top drawer save a minute later when Aaron McEneff's long range thunderbolt was tipped over by the Harps keeper.

Right on the stroke of half-time, Harps took the lead in somewhat fortunate circumstances as substitute Banda saw his 25 yard drive take a big deflection off Whiteside and it looped over a stranded Doherty.

Harps started the second half with a few half chances with Banda seeing his 20 yard saved by Doherty.

Derry made a double change on 55 minutes as Nathan Boyle and Mark Timlin replaced Lukas Schubert and Kennedy, while five minutes later Paddy McCourt was replaced by Funston.

Harps went close to adding a second on 77 minutes as Banda did well to hold off Aaron Barry, but his well hit drive with his weaker right foot was superbly saved by Doherty.

The Ballybofey men doubled their lead on 81 minutes as Banda's initial strike was pushed out by Doherty and substitute Michael Funston was on hand to bundle home the loose ball from close range.

Derry City: Doherty, McDermott, Whiteside, Barry, Jarvis; Schubert (Timlin 55), McEneff, Low, Daniels (Doherty 78); Kennedy (Boyle 55), Curtis.

Finn Harps: Gallagher, McNulty, Cantwell, Coll, Harkin; Boyle, Molloy (Mailey 90), McCourt (Funston 58), Bonner (Banda 22), McAleer; Houston.

Referee: Mr Ray Matthews (Longford).