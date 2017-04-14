Cork City moved nine points clear at the top of the Premier Division thanks in part to a stunning first-half volley from striker Karl Sheppard as they beat Bohemians 2-0 at Dalymount Park.

Sheppard had the away fans on their feet five minutes from the break when, after Bohemians could only shovel Kevin O'Connor's corner to the edge of the box, he hit an unstoppable volley into the top corner.

Midfielder Garry Buckley added a second for John Caulfield side on the counter-attack three minutes from the end as his side capitalised on Dundalk's defeat to Bray Wanderers at Oriel Park.

Cork's ninth league victory on the trot sets a new club record, though they have a bit to catch Bohemians' record of 15 successive wins from the 1923/24 season.

Bohemians goalkeeper Shane Supple had been embarrassed by a spectacular halfway line effort from Conan Byrne here two weeks ago, but there was nothing he could have done to keep Sheppard's effort out such was the technique and cleanness of the strike.

It was more than the Leesiders deserved after a first half in which they had been comprehensively outplayed in midfield by the Gypsies' less-experienced trio of Oscar Brennan, Georgie Poynton and Fuad Sule.

Sule, in particular, making his second league appearance for Bohemians and the third in his career, was a dominant force, breaking up any momentum City managed and showing an impressive range of passing when on the ball.

It was the man alongside him, Brennan, who registered the game's first effort on goal after six minutes as he won the ball in midfield and lined up a right-footed shot that McNulty had well-covered.

The Cork keeper had to work a lot harder to keep out his second effort, four minutes later, as Paddy Kavanagh again won the ball in Cork's half and teed up Brennan for a fierce left-footed shot that was headed for the top corner until McNulty got a finger-tip to send it over the top.

City had a shout for 10 minutes from the break as Cork, for once, stole a march in midfield and Gearóid Morrissey found Sheppard's run into the box – he clashed with Supple, but the keeper got to the ball first and referee Ben Connolly waved play on.

There was a less clear-cut case two minutes later as Bohs broke through Kavanagh, who played in Poynton, and the on-loan Dundalk midfielder appeared to clipped by Conor McCormack as he prepared to pull the trigger.

Again, referee Connolly decided the tackle was legitimate, and it was to prove costly for the home side as Jimmy Keohane won a corner off Lorcan Fitzgerald that led to Sheppard's wonder-strike.

There was further controversy right on half-time as City midfielder Garry Buckley, seemingly upset after coming off worse in a 50/50 with Brennan, went in high and late on Bohemians captain Derek Pender and was fortunate to see only a yellow card produced.

Bohs remained the better side after the break and Poynton had a great chance to equalise on the counter when he received Brennan's pass and outpaced Kevin O'Connor to move one-on-one with McNulty, only for the keeper to deny him from close range.

Sheppard caught Bohs on the break five minutes from the end as he unselfishly pulled the ball back for Buckley on the penalty spot, but his shot was well-parried by Supple.

Buckley did get his goal three minutes from time when Maguire did brilliantly to keep posession and dig out a cross from the endline that was on a plate for Buckley to bundle home and settle City nerves.

Bohemians: Shane Supple; Derek Pender, Dan Byrne, Rob Cornwall, Lorcan Fitzgerald; Oscar Brennan, Georgie Poynton (Steven Nolan 86), Fuad Sule (Ian Morris 75), Keith Ward (Jamie Hamilton 65), Patrick Kavanagh; Kaleem Simon.

Cork City: Mark McNulty; Jimmy Keohane (Steven Beattie 53), Ryan Delaney, Alan Bennett, Kevin O'Connor; Conor McCormack, Garry Buckley (Greg Bolger 89), Gearóid Morrissey; Karl Sheppard, Stephen Dooley (Shane Griffin 81), Sean Maguire.

Referee: Ben Connolly (Dublin).